Guber Poll: YIAGA Africa Raises Alarm Over Forged Election Results In Kogi

An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa on Saturday raised the alarm over the discovery of election results from a polling unit in Kogi State that was forged before the conclusion of the exercise.

The results were said to have emanated from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo area of the state.

Yiaga Africa made the disclosure in a statement issued via its X handle, @YIAGA, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the results.

The statement reads, “Dear @inecnigeria we received a report of a pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting. Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process,” the post read.

In the alleged results, a copy of which was attached to the post, the APC polled 200 votes; AA scored 1; while ADC, PDP and SDP got 2 votes each.

INEC, which was tagged in the post, had yet to respond to the issue as of the time of filing this report.