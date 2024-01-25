Guber Poll: We’ll Resist Plan To Hijack Edo – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has said the people of the state will resist any attempt to hijack the state by people he called businessmen.

Shaibu who is an aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the only way the state could move forward is if power resides with the people.

“PDP says ‘Power to the People’, not power to business friends or business colleagues,” he stated.

The aspirant who spoke on Thursday when he returned his governorship nomination form, told the party leadership “that some of us have been harassed; I have received a lot of intimidation, but unfortunately for me, it is like a cross that God has asked me to carry.

“All my life has been a life of harassment and intimidation but in all the intimidations, I have always come out successful.”

He alleged inducement of PDP elders in Edo State, but said the youths have refused to the compromised.

“This is another challenge. It will get to a time when the money they are using to buy those guys, they will bring some of the money to me and I will use some of them to campaign so that PDP will win.

“I am not looking ruffled because I know the result from the beginning. When I will win an election, I know.

“When I am not intimidated, that means that that election will not be successful. The intimidation and harassment show the character of my victory. When you don’t intimidate me, I don’t win an election,” Shaibu added.

He described the support he is getting as organic, adding, “it is not procured. I am not an aspirant that is being pushed; I am not an aspirant that is cut off from the people. Edo people, the voters know me, they touch me, they feel me.

“We are standing on the mandate of the people. My support is organic and with Philip Shaibu, PDP will retain its seat in Edo state.

“If you give me this ticket, from the day I am announced as the PDP candidate, Labour Party, APC, YPP, SDP, they will all move (to) PDP; there will be mass movement of people coming into our party.”

The deputy governor said he understands the needs of the people of Edo State and has mapped plans on how to provide their needs.