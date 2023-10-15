Guber Poll: We’ll Hold You Responsible To Your Word,” PDP Tells INEC Chair

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that it will hold him by his word, that the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, would be uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

The party is also demanding the immediate removal of Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Agu, whom it accused of compromise.

Prof. Yakubu had said in Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday while monitoring a mock accreditation exercise by the commission in the state, that the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and uploading of polling unit results is a mandatory statutory requirement of the law.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, said the party will hold Prof. Yakubu directly responsible and accountable for his pronouncements.

Ologunagba stated that PDP is fully prepared for the elections, but added that in line with the commitment of INEC, the party “will not accept any other means of transmitting results in these elections except as this manner pronounced by the INEC Chairman in line with the requirement of Electoral Act, 2022.”

He disclosed that the party has commenced training its polling agents at all levels to ensure total compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the 2022 Electoral Act, as well as INEC guidelines and regulations.

Ologunagba recalled that PDP and other political parties had written several letters to INEC, for the removal of Prof. Agu as Imo State REC, because he is a direct relation of a national officer of the APC.

“Prof. Sylvia Agu is compromised, her conduct in the 2023 National and House of Assembly elections where she allegedly manipulated and brazenly assisted the APC in rigging the elections, are in the public domain

“The continuing stay in office of Prof. Sylvia Agu as Imo REC is provocative, inciting and amounts to testing the Will of the people of Imo State and daring them to do their worst.”

He expressed fears that what happened in the Adamawa governorship election might happen in Imo State if the REC is not replaced.

The PDP spokesperson expressed confidence that the party will win the governorship election in the three states, because of the candidates the party is fielding.

He told the Bayelsa State candidate of the APC Timipre Sylva that he is fighting a lost battle, nothing that Governor Diri Douye’s “unprecedented achievements have endeared him to the people.

“The PDP has a miracle governor, a performing governor who is on the ground and enjoys the overwhelming support of the people.

“The APC candidate Timipre Sylva should have by now realized that he is alone. His Party leaders have all abandoned him.”

He advised the APC and its candidate to withdraw from the race to save himself from defeat.

According to him, the popularity of its candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye and his public acceptance have dwarfed the APC candidate, Usman Ododo.

He accused Ododo of being responsible for the pitiable state of local government councils in Kogi State, which he noted, have not been able to pay salaries, gratuities and pensions of workers and pensioners

Ologunagba accused Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma, of resorting to violence in an “attempt to compromise democracy institutions in the state.”

According to him, PDP’s candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s mission to ‘Make Imo Safe Again’ “is resonating across the State and the overwhelming majority of the people of Imo State are rallying with him to achieve this.”