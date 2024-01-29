Guber Poll: We’ll Ensure PDP Retains Edo – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured level playing field for all aspirants seeking the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September Edo State governorship election.

Governor Mutfwang who is Chairman of PDP screening committee, assured that the party will work as a family so as to retain the state.

“I want to assure you that we will give all the support we can to ensure that PDP retains Edo State. Ultimately, it is only one person that will emerge,” he told the aspirants.

The governor who stated that he was a

beneficiary of transparent process, reminded them that it is God that gives power.

“He has already determined. But we as humans don’t yet know; that is why these processes are ongoing.

“We appreciate the concerns that you have expressed, pointing in place a level playing field; we are going to be strong advocates of that, and ensure that at the end of the day we have a process that is transparent, a process that is fair.”

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who spoke on behalf of other aspirants, said the party assured them of level playing field, which he said, was demonstrated by a statement issued by the PDP leadership disowning media publication that the party has released list of venues for the election of three-man delegate.

Shaibu said the aspirants were working together to ensure unity among them, and for the success of PDP in the September governorship poll.

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, who is one of the aspirants, called on the party to reward loyalty.

Onaiwu who was founding Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, said winning Edo is a priority to the party, adding, “wining Edo is a must win for PDP; we cannot allow Edo to slip to the hands of the APC.

“PDP must have a reward system for loyal party members who has being with them regardless of the storm.

“For instance, I founded the PDP Governors Forum, so what is my reward and how will you compensate me for holding down the party? Will I just sit down and allow people who don’t know the meaning of PDP to come and rule?

“We must build our party, we have been in opposition since 2015 because we always import people into our party; people are using PDP as a vehicle to get to their destination, as soon as they get there, they forget the vehicle.

“I have told everyone to drop their ego and support whoever emerges as the PDP candidate for Edo State as long as the process is free, fair and transparent.”