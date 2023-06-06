Guber Poll: Uzodinma, Diri, Dino, Others, Make INEC’s Final List

…as commission condemns Kogi attack

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Diri Douye, were among the 51 candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Also cleared in the list released on Tuesday by the commission include the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timpre Sylva and Senator Dino Melaye.

Sylva, former Bayelsa State Governor, will be flying the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag in the election, while Melaye is the PDP candidate in Kogi State.

INEC in the statement by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State, 17 in Imo and 16 in Bayelsa State.

“The list also shows that two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa State, one in Kogi State and none in Imo State,” Okoye further explained.

According to him, the political party campaign will officially commence on Wednesday, June 14 in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and end on November 9, which is 24 hours to election day.

Okoye added that the list would be published in INEC state and Local Government offices in the affected states on Thursday, June 8, “ahead of the statutory deadline of 9th June 2023.”

He explained that this is “in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday 9th June 2023 following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The National Commissioner condemned last week’s attack involving the convoys of two political parties in Kogi State, which resulted in the destruction of vehicles and other properties, describing it as worrisome.

“We urge parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum as peaceful electioneering heralds a peaceful election.

“Political parties and candidates have a responsibility to de-escalate tension ahead of the elections,” Okoye advised.

Other candidates cleared for the elections include 77-year-old candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for Kogi State, Julius Elukpo; Ahmed Usma Ododo of the APC and Murtala Yakubu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who recently resigned from the APC to contest the Kogi governorship on SDP platform.

The Labour Party (LP) is fielding Senator Nneji Achonu as a candidate for the Imo governorship.