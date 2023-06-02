Guber Poll: Tribunal To Rule On Rhodes- Vivour’s Application On Jurisdiction Today

Barring any last-minute change, the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja has fixed today for ruling on whether to strike out an application instituted by the Labour Party’s (LP) candi- date in the March 18 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for lack of jurisdiction.

The Tribunal, presided over by Justice Arum Igyen Ashom decided after entertaining submissions from counsels in the matter. Other members of the panel are Justice Mikail Abdullahi and Justice I.P. Braimoh. Specifically, the appellant, Rhodes-Vivour is seeking an order of the Tribunal nullifying the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, because they were not qualified to contest the March 18 election.

Rhodes-Vivour urged the Tribunal to disqualify the governor for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines of INEC, and to declare him the winner of the election. The LP governorship candidate further argued that the governor was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Dr Hamzat, and the All Progressives Congress (APC). While proceedings lasted, the lawyer for the petitioner, Dr Olumide Ayeni (SAN), sought leave of the Tribunal to argue two out of nine applications, which he said are ripe for hearing.