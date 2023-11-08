Guber Poll: Shettima Asks Bayelsans To Vote For Sylva To Connect To The Center

As the Bayelsa State Governorship Election is set to take place on Saturday, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has called on the people of the state to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva to enable the state to connect to the centre.

He also assured the people that President Bola Tinubu will work closely with Sylva, to address the problems of development and of youth unemployment.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the grand finale of the APC governorship Campaign, Shettima said President Bola Tinubu was ready to work with Sylva to tackle the problem of youth unemployment.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to the overall development of the Niger Delta as well as other parts of the country.

Bayelsa State like every other state in Nigeria he stated remains dear to the visions and developmental focus of the Tinubu administration.

Shettima said “The people of Bayelsa should allow themselves to be connected to the centre, President Bola Tinubu will work closely with the incoming governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, to address the problems of development, the problems of youth unemployment.

“My Principal, our President is a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project. He is unwavering and in a rush to ensure the speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country.

“What we owe him is our support and loyalty for him to succeed. This is the more reason why all Bayelsans must come out on Saturday and rally around our party and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is your own and known for his tenacity for excellence.

“It is high time the people of Bayelsa State joined the government at the centre. The opportunity is here and the time is now.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje who presented the APC Governorship flag to Sylva and his running mate Joshua Maciver described Sylva as a refined technocrat and politician who is committed to transforming and redefining the political, economic and developmental landscape of Bayelsa State.

The governorship candidate of APC in Bayelsa state, Chief Sylva in his remarks said given his track record of excellence and commitment to service, his blueprint is meticulously tailored towards total revamping of the fortunes of Bayelsa State.

Sylva who is a former Governor of the State and immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief stated that if elected, he would focus on a six-point agenda to develop the State’s human and material resources.

He promised to transparently utilize the resources of the state when elected, adding that each and every part of the state will witness a transformation never imagined before.

The Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Bayelsa, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said despite the hurdles put in place to frustrate the party and its candidate, it has emerged stronger, expressing optimism on the chances of victory.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC in Bayelsa, Doctor Dennis Otiotio asserted the people were ready to vote for the party to solve the challenges of want and underdevelopment in the state