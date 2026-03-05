Guber Poll: Senate Leader, Bamidele Chairs Ekiti APC Campaign Council

The Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has been appointed as the Chairman of the 57-member Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 Governorship Election Campaign Council.

The list of the 57 members of the Campaign Council was released on Thursday in a press statement signed by the State APC chairman, Barrister Sola Elesin, in Ado- Ekiti

The list comprised prominent figures, leaders and stakeholders of the party across the 16 local government areas, including the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, four former Deputy governors of the state, serving and former National Assembly members, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, as well as representatives of Egbe Afenifere, APC Elders’ Forum, youths and students bodies, and Local government party chairmen, among others.

According to the release, “Barrister Elesin will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Campaign Council, while the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Niyi Adebayo will serve as the Secretary. ”

The inauguration of the Campaign Council is slated for the APC State Secretariat in Ajilosun Street, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, 9th March, 2026 by 11.00am.

Similarly, the party has also constituted an advisory council to be chaired by the first executive Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and co- chaired by other former Governors of the State.

The constitution of the Campaign Council and the Advisory Council point clearly to the readiness of the APC to officially commence campaign activities across the state, aimed at getting the incumbent Governor of the State, and candidate of the party, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) re-elected for a second term in the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

In the meantime, the leadership of APC in the state has commenced a statewide sensitization visit to all local government areas ahead of the commencement of full campaign scheduled to begin after the ongoing Ramadan and Lent fasting.