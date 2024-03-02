Guber Poll: Reconcile, Ensure PDP Retains Edo, Atiku Tell Ex-Aspirants

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on former aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other aggrieved party stakeholders, to reconcile among themselves and ensure that PDP retains Edo State in the September governorship election.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide Paul Ibe on Saturday, said the choice of Asue Ighodalo as PDP candidate for the election was a good choice.

“The PDP leadership and members in Edo State must be congratulated also, for an amazing primary election that produced the quality of candidate to fly the flag of our party in the upcoming election,” he stated.

Atiku who was the PDP candidate in last year’s presidential election, described the PDP governorship candidate as “a thoroughbred technocrat,” adding that this signposts the urgency that the party gives to ensuring that the next governor of Edo State is a round peg in a round hole.

“The party has made a choice, and it is not in dispute that the choice is a good one.

“It is, therefore, on this note that I plead with all other aspirants and aggrieved stakeholders to reconcile and negotiate to make sure that Edo remains a PDP state.

“Barrister Ighodalo, apart from being a brilliant mind, in whose hands the affairs of Edo State will steer on stable waters, is also a fine gentleman.

“I believe that our candidate has what it takes to bring everyone willing to work for the interest of the PDP under the huge umbrella of our party,” he said.

The party had on Friday, constituted an eleven-man committee headed by Bauchi State governor Senator Bala Mohammed, to reconcile aggrieved party members in Edo State before the election.