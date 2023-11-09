Guber Poll: Perish Any Plan Of Rigging – PDP Tells APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters, of any attempt to rig Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it has mobilised the people of the three states to go to any length to protect their votes within the ambits of the law.

“Our party restates that it will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed to manipulate the electoral process in the governorship election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

“In fact, our party states in clear terms that anybody who attempts to rig or manipulate the election in any way may have to deal with the legitimate wrath of the people,” the PDP stated.

According to the party “all indices from several entrance lolls indicate that the PDP candidates are leading and will sweep the governorship election in the three states.

“Any electoral trajectory that does not reflect the clear tide of the will of the people at the polling units will be firmly resisted.”

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect the wishes of the people and stakeholders in the electoral process and insisted that Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Agu should not be allowed to participate in the conduct of the election.

“The PDP is marching to victory with the people of Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States notwithstanding the antics of the APC,” PDP boasted.