Guber Poll: PDP’ll Bring Genuine Change In Imo –Lawal

Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, Governor Dauda Lawal, said the victory of the party will bring genuine change to the people of the state. Lawal, who spoke at the inaugural meeting of the committee, in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the election was crucial because it would determine the future of Imo State.

“We are aware of the challenge and we will surmount them. We pledge to deliver on the assignment before us,” the governor assured. The Zamfara State governor stated that the committee’s assignment is beyond winning the election but ensuring the lives of the people are positively impacted.

“Our aim is to bring genuine change to the lives of people we serve, not just to win the election,” he said. According to him, the party’s campaign will focus of issues that matter to the people of the state, such as security, education, health and job creation. He charged the campaign team to lead by example, adding that the campaign should be conducted in such a way that reflects the ideals of PDP.

“Our credibility depends on our ability to be honest and transparent. We have considered various strategies to ensure success. Let us not lose sight of the bigger goal,” he said. Lawal expressed confidence that his team will deliver Imo State for PDP but called on party members to “come together, put our strategies in place and secure victory for our candidate and our party.

Together we will deliver Imo State in Novem- ber 2023.” He commended the dedication of council members for accepting to serve, stressing that their collective knowledge will contribute to success of the assignment. The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said a victory for the party in Imo State will be strategic to the return of PDP’s dominance in the South East.

He regretted the party’s electoral misfortune in the zone, noting that PDP won Imo State in 2019 but it was taken away from them at the Supreme Court. The candidate disclosed that the party has set up reconciliation committee, after the primary, to reconcile aggrieved members.

According to him, the state campaign team has visited 24 out 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State, noting that the state has suffered in the last three years. “We are not going to be intimidated by APC. PDP must do anything to win Imo State.

No retreat, no surrender until success is achieved,” he declared. Anyanwu commended the choice of Governor Lawal as Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, noting that he “defeated an incumbent governor.

“Two, you are very young and energetic just as I am and together, as young people, we will bring back all the glory of Imo State. “Election is not about money but the willingness of the people to change the tide. The people have suffered so much. “I have the determination to bring back PDP to Imo State. If we don’t bring back PDP to Imo, there will be problems for the party.