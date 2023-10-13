Guber Poll: PDP Yet To Declare National Secretary’s Office Vacant

There is every indication that the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is also the party’s candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, may retain his office until after the election.

There have been news reports making the rounds, that the PDP has declared Anyanwu’s office vacant.

But a source in the party told Saturday Telegraph that it is not true, adding that the party neither told him to resign nor was there at any time the National Working Committee (NWC) was requested to replace Anyanwu as National Secretary.

According to the source, Anyanwu’s retaining his position in the NWC, and at the same time flying the PDP flag in Imo State, has “not violated the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act, 2022 or the PDP guidelines.

“There is no portion in the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act and the current PDP guideline that provides that an elected party official should resign before contesting an election at any level. That is why no party official had been barred from contesting the election while holding a party elective position,” the source added.

He argued that the resignation requirement in the Electoral Act is not applicable to those holding elected offices.

“That is why elected persons, such as presidents, state governors, National and state Assembly members can contest elections while retaining their elected offices. This is also applicable to elected party officials,” he said.

The source told this Newspaper that the secretariat is running smoothly and effectively, and therefore, “there no need of looking for replacement of the National Secretary.

“Moreover, the NWC is more focused on the party’s victory in the November 11, 2023 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi State and this is what should be of interest to any genuine party member.

“The PDP is standing very strong in Imo State; we have a very popular candidate in Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is also the National Secretary of the PDP.

“His mission to ‘Make Imo Safe Again’ is resonating across the state and an overwhelming majority of the people of Imo State are rallying with him to achieve this.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, described the purported removal of Anyanwu as National Secretary, as mischievous.

He told Saturday Telegraph that the rumour was “intended to embarrass, cause disaffection and division in our party in their attempt to distract the PDP, our candidate, Senator Anyanwu and the people of Imo State, in the quest to rescue the state from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Ologunagba stated that the PDP constitution does not require elected NWC member who is contesting public office, to resign their position, except if the person chooses to step down on their own.