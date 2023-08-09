Guber Poll: PDP Moves To Reconcile, Unite Kogi Stakeholders

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, met with stakeholders from Kogi State to reconcile the differences that might have risen from its primaries that produced Senator Dino Melaye as a candidate for the November 11 governorship election.

The meeting, which was presided over by the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, was attended by party stakeholders from the three senatorial zones.

Damagum who spoke before the meeting went into closed doors session, expressed confidence that PDP will win the governorship election.

“We have already seen prospects in the coming election in Kogi election, so this meeting is to know your challenges and to know how to work on the reconciliation before the election.

“This reconciliation will take three stages from the ward, local government, and state. I am glad most of the senior stakeholders are here and they are supposed to anchor that reconciliation. Because we are from outside the state we can only encourage you to work on the reconciliation,” he stated.

PDP governorship candidate, Senator Melaye who spoke to journalists after the meeting, decried the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

“Our people were impoverished, salaries have not been paid, pensions have not been paid, gratuity has not been paid, the health sector is non-existent, in fact, all the General Hospitals in the state are mere consulting clinics.

“Education has gone moribund. This is what the PDP is coming to ameliorate.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, with the resolutions of this meeting, with the strategy adopted in this meeting, PDP is good to go in Kogi State,” Melaye stated.

He called on the people of the state not to be intimidated by the threat and violence of the APC.

The PDP candidate told the Kogi electorate not to allow the alleged APC violence not to deter them from exercising their democratic right on election day.

“I want to assure you that we will protect our people,” he said.