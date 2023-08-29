Guber Poll: PDP, LP Accuse APC Of Attempt To Limit Democratic Space

…N1.5bn signage fees exceed approved guber expenditure – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have raised alarm over the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition and truncate their electioneering campaigns in the November 11 governorship election.

The parties in separate statements, accused the APC controlled government in Kogi and Imo States of issuance of obnoxious campaign laws and attack on campaign materials of opponents.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Monday, said the party’s state secretariat in Owerri, the Imo State capital, was attacked by suspected thugs on the orders of the state government.

Ifoh disclosed that the chapter Chairman Callistus Ihejiagwa, in a distress call to the LP national secretariat, said the party’s office in Owerri was attacked by thugs, who were aided by men of police unform.

“They are presently demolishing structures in our secretariat. Please let the entire world hear this and come to our aid,” the statement quoted the chapter chairman.

He accused the state governor Senator Hope Uzodinma of engineering the attack, adding, “they have pulled down all our flags, pulled down the banners of Peter Obi, pulled down the banners of our governorship candidate, seized people’s phone, beat people up, and committed all manners of atrocities just now in our office.”

Ihejiagwa said the invaders claimed they were under directives by the state government to pulled down Peter Obi and Senator Athan’s billboards.

According to him, “They were instructed to target Obi’s billboard everywhere in the city.

“One of the assaulted members of the party is presently hospitalised after the brutality meted at us.

“We are calling on the whole world to hear our predicament and come to our aid. The government is now hounding every opposition element in the state.”

LP presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, had last week, led Abia State governor Alex Otti, members of the National Assembly and other party supporters, to flag off the governorship campaign of Senator Athan Achonu.

“We are therefore calling on the state government to refrain from using brute force and intimidation against opposition political parties in the state.

“We are also calling on the Inspector General of the Police, to caution the government of the state and order the police commissioner in the state to rise to the occasion and check any further intimidation of the Labour party and our members in the state,” LP demanded.

In Kogi State, the campaign team of the PDP governorship candidate Senator Dino Melaye, accused the APC government in the state of attempt to suppress free campaign.

The campaign team alleged that the Yahaya Bello administration issued guidelines on the use of campaign materials, which it said, was targeted at opposition candidates.

“The illegal, unacceptable and impractical exclusion of certain local government areas and towns, known to be the strongholds of the PDP, including, Ijumu and Ankpa Local Government Areas where the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, and his running mate, Hon Habibat Mohammed Deen, hail from respectively further exposes Yahaya Bello’s desperation in the face of soaring popularity of our candidates,” the statement said.

It described the guideline as “vexatious, undemocratic and unrealistic attempt to evade contest, constrain the democratic field and stir-fry other political parties out of visibility before the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.”

The guidelines, according the PDP, include payment of N5 million for outdoor campaign materials, N2 million for every billboard, N1 million for every banner deployed and another N50 million to be deposited as caution security.

“Our party insists that such devise is a calculated attempt by the weakened APC administration in Kogi State to defraud the opposition in the state.

“Under the inoperable, illegal guidelines, the PDP, which has deployed over 50 banners in each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State, will be expected to pay N1.5 billion as signage fees alone.

“It is laughable that this figure already exceeds the entire expenditure threshold of N1 billion prescribed for gubernatorial election under Section 88 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022,” PDP noted.

It observed that the guidelines were rolled out two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the lifting of the ban on political campaigns.

“The terms of the guidelines by the Bello administration are, to say the least, restrictive, unimaginative, and clandestine.

“Contrary to the provisions of Section 95 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 that no state apparatus, including the media, should be used to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election, Governor Yahaya Bello has employed the KOSSA to prescribe ridiculous, untenable, and unreasonable fees for campaign materials, including an obnoxious caution deposit,” the party said.

It expressed the fear that the APC would hide under the guidelines to vandalise campaign materials of opposition parties.

The party noted that the laws of Nigeria allow candidates of all parties to campaign freely without any hindrance.