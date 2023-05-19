Guber Poll: PDP Expresses Concern Over Delay In Commencement Of Tribunal Sitting In Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has expressed concern over the delay in the commencement of sitting by the governorship election tribunal in the state.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said after over one month of the submission of the petition and after both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party have submitted their responses, the matter should begin in earnest.

Amode said, “While we are not trying to interfere with the activities of the court, we believe that time is of the essence and that the earlier the issues are resolved the better as democracy appears to be on trial in the cosmopolitan state.

“Our party is ever ready to provide quality leadership for the people of the state compared to the current situation.

“We have much belief in the judiciary and we know that all the issues raised would be painstakingly considered so that the people of Lagos State would enjoy a new lease of life.

“We however believe that there is no denying the fact that the last eight years have been very tough for the people of Nigeria owing to the harsh economic policies of the outgoing federal government.

“This, by extension, affected the teeming residents of Lagos State, and theirs is even more complicated as the state has been under the rule of one individual directly and by proxy since 1999.

“We in the Lagos State PDP believe that hope is on the way for the residents of the state. We are not discouraged by the results of the last general elections; both at the federal and the state levels, as we believe that the right thing would soon be done, especially as our party is in court to challenge the results of the elections.

“While the APC got to power in 2015 telling Nigerians that the PDP had destroyed Nigeria, we will like the people to take a retrospective look at the indices they mentioned then and compare and contrast what they are at the moment.

“What was the price of a litre of petrol in 2015 and what is it now? What were the prices of food items such as bags of gari, rice, beans and tubers of yams then and how much are they now? What was the exchange rate of naira to dollar in 2015 and what is it now?

“As a party, the PDP will continue to serve the interest of residents of Lagos State and we are prepared to liberate our people from the shackles of the APC in the state.”