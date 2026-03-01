Guber Poll: Oyebanji Assures On Upholding Electoral Act

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the people of the state that he would abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act and also implored candidates of other political parties to do the same by campaigning within the ambit of order and electoral decency.

Oyebanji stated this as the June 20 governorship election in the state draws nearer.

Governor Oyebanji spoke at the weekend during the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship programme at Jibowu Hall, Government House.

He stressed the importance of peace during the coming election, urging politicians to shun violence and campaigns of calumny that are capable of disrupting the peace of the state.

The Governor, in a short address to the congregation, also coveted prayers for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration as well as the re-election of the President in the 2027 polls.

Commenting on his recent awards of Governor of the Year (2025) by some reputable media organizations, Oyebanji said he dedicated all the awards and recognitions to Ekiti people, stressing that he was able to receive the awards because of the mandate given by the people as well as their sundry support for the programmes and policies of his administration.

“I sat down there when the Chaplain was reeling out the awards. The awards are not for me; they are for you, the good people of Ekiti. So, whatever assignment I’m given as Governor of Ekiti State, it is on behalf of Ekiti people, because if you have not elected me to be here, nobody will recognize me.

“So, all those awards, to the glory of God, belong to all of you. Your support and prayers made it happen, and I still covet your prayers that in all those assignments, I will do things that will make God proud.

“As INEC announced the campaign timelines, let’s continue to live in peace, let’s continue to preach peace to everyone, and let us live with one thing in our mind, a man cannot receive anything unless God wills it.

“It’s good for us to aspire; it’s good for us to try, but once you aspire, you try, and it doesn’t come to you, just accept it, next time it will come. We don’t have to bring down the roof of the house. I’m talking to my politician friends: a lot of aspiration will come, there’s no problem with aspiring, but it’s only God that gives power to whom He wills at His own time. So, our time will come at the fullness of time.

“As we move towards June 20, I can assure you that as the candidate of my party, APC I am bound by the Electoral Act. I’m not going to trouble the State; we will campaign with all decency because we know that power belongs to God. And I also invite all my co-contestants to find their ways within the limits of order and decency. If you want to rule our people, you should not trouble them; the people will decide and God will guide us aright. There’s nothing to fear; June 20 will come and go without any problem.

“As we pray for Ekiti State, I beseech you, brethren, to also continue to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You know we have a President who means well and is pulling himself from all sides to serve the people and carry the burden of this country. This is a man who has been gracious to us in Ekiti. So, as you pray for the Governor, please pray for him,” Governor Oyebanji stated.

The February edition of the monthly programme featured ministrations by guest artiste Minister Dunni Praise and the choir of African Church, Ikere Ekiti.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event included the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; members of the body of permanent secretaries; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ekiti State chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye; Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Pastor Segun Awolumate; top government officials; and clerics from different denominations.