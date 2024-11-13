Guber Poll: Ondo Indigenes In Diaspora Back Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the indigenes of the state in diaspora have thrown their weight behind Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the Paris Chapter of APC, Comrade Akintoye Ogundoju, said their support for the incumbent Governor is based on the physical and visible developmental projects embarked on by the governor.

Ogundoju said the panacea to development in the Western nations is a result of continuity in governance and policy-making.

According to him, the state cannot continue to be changing governance and policy every four years and still be expecting noticeable development.

Ogundoju said the group of people who came to France across continents of the world supported the emancipation of the state through the election of Gov Aiyedatiwa.

