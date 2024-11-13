Guber Poll: Ondo Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

Share

The Ondo State Government has declared Friday, November 15, as public holiday for public servants in the State in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

According to the statement, the development was made to enable residents to fully participate in the election process, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The state government, however, expressed that the holiday will facilitate voters’ ease of movement.

Also, it will help eligible citizens have ample opportunity to travel to their polling units without work obligations.

This step is part of efforts to encourage widespread voter turnout and a smooth electoral process.

The Ondo State governorship election, which features multiple parties, is a significant event, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among the main contenders.

The election’s outcome is set to determine the state’s leadership for the next four years.

