Guber Poll: Ondo AG Hails PDP Candidate, Ajayi, For Withdrawing Petition 

…Promises Wider Citizens’ Engagement

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, for withdrawing his appeal pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Attorney General, in a statement, described the former Deputy Governor’s decision to withdraw the petition as patriotic and statesmanlike.

Ajulo said his office had taken notice of reports of the letter dated September 16, 2025, addressed by Ajayi to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, in which he formally withdrew appeal No. SC/CV/757/2025 – MR. AJAYI ALFRED AGBOOLA & ANOR V. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 3 ORS.

The Attorney General said Ajayi’s decision was a rare attribute of statesmanship, maturity, and unwavering commitment to peace and democratic stability.

According to him, the move demonstrates Ajayi’s resolve to place the greater interest of Ondo State above partisan considerations, which he noted will further strengthen the legitimacy of democratic institutions and foster political harmony in the state.

“I acknowledge this patriotic decision and wish to place on record our deep appreciation for the statesmanship, maturity, and unwavering commitment to peace and democratic stability demonstrated by Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

“His resolve to put the greater interest of Ondo State above partisan considerations is a rare attribute that underscores his enduring devotion to the principles of good governance, harmony, and collective progress,” Ajulo stated.

“It note worthy, that this decision has further validated the overwhelming victory of Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State, where he emerged as the first ever candidate of a political party, to secure victory in all the 18 Local Government areas of the State, while this also marks the first election judicial dispute in the history of our state, that was not fought to the very end, by aggrieved candidates and political parties.

“No doubt, this is a precedent that will historically positively impact democracy in our state.”

The Attorney General recalled that he had previously urged Hon. Ajayi to end what he described as endless litigation, adding that the withdrawal of the appeal now vindicates his earlier call.

He also expressed gratitude to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), singling out Chief Eddy Olafeso as a point of contact, for supporting the reconciliatory process that culminated in Ajayi’s decision.

Ajulo further stressed that on behalf of the government and people of Ondo State, he extended “profound appreciation” to Ajayi for the bold step, describing it as one that would contribute to consolidating peace and unity across political divides.

Looking ahead, the Attorney General revealed that his office would collaborate with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment and other relevant officials to initiate a statewide public engagement platform.

The initiative, he said, would provide an avenue for aggrieved politicians and citizens to dialogue, reconcile, and contribute towards the overall development of the state, now that election-related disputes have been put to rest.

Ajulo reaffirmed the commitment of the Ondo State Government to building an inclusive society where leaders, regardless of political affiliation, can contribute meaningfully to governance and development.