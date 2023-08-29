Guber Poll: N1.5bn signage fees exceed approved guber expenditure –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Kogi State of attempting to suppress free campaign ahead of November’s governorship poll following the insistence of the ruling party on using guidelines on the use of campaign materials, which the party said will force candidates to cough out roughly N1.5 billion each.

This as the PDP and Labour Party (LP) both raised the alarm over the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition and truncate their electioneering campaigns in the November 11 governorship election.

The parties, in separate statements, accused the APC controlled government in Kogi and Imo states of issuance of obnoxious campaign laws and attack on campaign materials of opponents.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement yesterday, said the party’s state secretariat in Owerri, the Imo State capital, was attacked by suspected thugs on the alleged orders of the state government.

He accused the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, of engineering the attack, adding, “they have pulled down all our flags, pulled down the banners of Peter Obi, pulled down the banners of our governorship candidate, seized people’s phone, beat people up, and committed all manners of atrocities just now in our office.” Ihejiagwa said the invaders claimed they were under directives by the state government to pull down Peter Obi and Senator Achonu’s billboards. According to him: “They were instructed to target Obi’s billboard everywhere in the city.”

The LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, had last week, led Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, members of the National Assembly and other party supporters, to flag off the governorship campaign of Senator Athan Achonu. In Kogi State, the campaign team of the PDP governorship candidate Senator Dino Melaye accused the APC government in the state of attempting to suppress free campaigning.

The campaign team alleged that the Yahaya Bello administration issued guidelines on the use of campaign materials, which it said, was targeted at opposition candidates.

It described the guideline as “vexatious, undemocratic and unrealistic attempt to evade contest, constrain the democratic field and stir-fry other political parties out of visibility before the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.”

The guidelines, according to the PDP, include payment of N5 million for outdoor campaign materials, N2 million for every billboard, N1 million for every banner deployed and another N50 million to be deposited as caution security.

“Our party insists that such a device is a calculated attempt by the weakened APC administration in Kogi State to defraud the opposition in the state.

“Under the inoperable, illegal guidelines, the PDP, which has deployed over 50 banners in each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State, will be expected to pay N1.5 billion as signage fees alone.

“It is laughable that this figure already exceeds the entire expenditure threshold of N1 billion prescribed for gubernatorial election under Section 88 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022,” PDP noted.

It observed that the guidelines were rolled out two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the lifting of the ban on political campaigns. The party noted that the laws of Nigeria allow candidates of all parties to campaign freely without any hindrance.