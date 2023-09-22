Guber Poll: Light Is Coming To Kogi – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday said the success of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election will bring light to the people of Kogi State.

Adeleke who is Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Kogi election, assured the party’s candidate, Senator Dino Melaye will restore the glory of the state if elected.

The governor spoke when he met with the elders and stakeholders of the Kogi West PDP chapter on Thursday, noting that the people of the state experienced development under successive PDP governments.

“I’m Imole (light) and Dino is Imole too. Together, we are bringing light to Kogi State, and I implore the people of Kogi State to unite and rescue the state.

“I have told Governor Yahaya Bello that Imole is coming to Kogi State. Our campaign will be issue-based and we shall repeat the Osun feat in Kogi State by God’s grace.

“Kogites know that when PDP was in office, their lives were better than now. Their business concerns were doing well, their salaries were paid in full and things generally moved smoothly,” he said.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, advised the people of Kogi State not to be deceived again by the machinations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If you go to APC, they will use you and dump you, no matter who you are. Let us join hands together and move both the PDP and Kogi State forward,” the governor advised.

The Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the PDP National Campaign, Prof. Jerry Gana, told the people of Kogi West that they “have a golden opportunity to produce the next governor of Kogi State.

“You must pull all your political capital together to ensure that the opportunity of producing a governor this time does not elude you.”