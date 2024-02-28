Guber Poll: Let’s Unite For Interest Of Edo People, Ighodalo Begs Shaibu, Others

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has appealed to former aspirants of the party to work with him for the success of the PDP in the election.

Deputy Governor Philip Shiabu who also contested the primary, emerged as a candidate at a parallel election.

Ighodalo who was issued a certificate of return at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, said now that the contest was over, the party should unite to retain Edo State.

“My other co-aspirants, it’s good to contest, but the contest is over and like I have to beg each and every one of you, I continue begging you, please, let’s come together as one.

“Since my first day in this party, I have been begging you and I will continue begging because it’s critical and extremely critical that Edo State must and shall be the grace God remain a PDP party, and that will be made easier if we work together as a team. And we will by the grace of God almighty work together. I will keep on begging, we must unite.”

The candidate assured that he would listen and take their advice if elected, adding, “We all will be the governor of Edo State.”

He promised to run a government that is propelled by the youths, for youths and with the youths.

“I will take their strength and creativity. I will take their ability to work hard; I will take their ingenuity and will turn Edo State into the state that every Nigerian will be proud of,” Ighodalo further stated.

PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, who presented the certificate to him, enjoined the candidate to reach out to other aspirants and reconcile with them.

“You have a daunting task before you,” Damagun stated, adding, “Normally after primaries, a lot of disagreements and it is better to reconcile yourselves.

I’m urging the candidate to go after your fellow candidates and make them see the reason why you must work as a team so that Edo will be an easy ride for us.

“We have seen what has happened in other parties, let us not rejoice because they are having their own challenges.

“We should be more focused on our own challenges and we should be more focused on taking that state back for PDP.”

One of the aspirants Omosede Igbinedion, who stepped down for him, was the only former aspirant present at the certificate presentation ceremony.