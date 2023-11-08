Guber Poll: Kogi Govt Declares Three-Day Holiday For Schools

Ahead of Saturday’s Gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello-led government has instructed all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state to observe a compulsory holiday from Friday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones.

The statement, however, noted that the holiday was in respect of the November 11 governorship election.

He said schools will resume regular academic activities on Wednesday, November 15.

The commissioner further wished all a peaceful election and assured the public of the government’s commitment to providing a secure and conducive environment for the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.