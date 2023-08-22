Guber Poll: Kogi Can’t Survive Another 4 Years Of APC Misrule – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has said that Kogi State cannot survive another four years of misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki who spoke at an inaugural meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, said the state deserves better and called on the people of Kogi State to vote PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye as their next governor.

“If you believe that in Kogi after eight years of (Governor) Yahaya Bello, he should have another four years, then go and vote for APC.

“But if you know that Kogi people deserve better, vote for PDP, because Governor Dino will not leave the workers (salary) unpaid.

“This Kogi election is not about Dino; we are not only voting for Dino Melaye, we are voting for ourselves. Victory for PDP in the coming election is something we must all work to achieve.

“A Dino as a PDP governor is a hundred times better than any APC governor in this election,” he said.

Saraki stated that Bello is seeking a third term through the APC candidate, adding, “There is no candidate on the APC ticket; it is Yahaya Bello that is on the ticket.”

Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Governor Ademola Adeleke, said the committee is committed to delivering the party’s candidate in the election.

Adeleke who is Osun State governor, boasted that he has defeated incumbent governors several times, and expressed the hope that PDP candidate will triumph in the election.

“We are working for victory in the coming governorship election in Kogi State; this gathering is another step towards our march to Lugard House in Lokoja.

“Our job is to ensure that our candidate, Senator Dino Melaye is elected the governor of Kogi State.

“I am bringing you the template of Imole from Osun State; I am bringing with me the secrets of hard work, success story.

“I am from the West, and Dino Melaye is from the west of Kogi State. It is the turn of the west in Kogi State to produce the governor,” he added.

The PDP candidate boasted that he will send Governor Bello to the “zoo,” adding, “My name is Daniel, I am used to kissing, taming and subduing lions.

“Lions are not supposed to live with human beings; they are supposed to be in the zoo. We will send the lion back to the zoo.

“Kogi is the only state where there is a government without governance. As I speak with you, permanent secretaries are taking ‘okada’ to the office in Kogi.

“All our roads are death traps; the new specialist hospital in Okene, no bed, no drugs. Insecurity is pervasive; killing is the other of the day.

“But I want to announce to you that we trust and believe in God, that we will build a new Kogi State and do things differently. We are going to govern with the fear of God.”