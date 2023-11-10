Guber Poll: Kogi APC Stops ‘All Campaign Activities

The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that all campaign activities in the state have been stopped to give way to Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The was contained in a statement titled “Notice Of Campaign Stoppage”, and made available to newsmen by the APC Governorship Campaign Council in Lokoja, the State capital.

The statement reads, “We wish to inform the general public that the Kogi State APC has stopped all campaign activities since the midnight of Thursday, November 9, 2023, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“By this announcement, any campaign activity henceforth does not have the permission of the party or its Governorship Candidate.

“We urge all our supporters to take note of this as the party and or its candidate will not be liable for any infringement on campaign duration.