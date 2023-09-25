Guber Poll: INEC To Hold Mock Accreditation In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Oct. 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to hold mock accreditation in three states where off-cycle governorship will be held this year.

The accreditation would involve the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the upload of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC in a statement by Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, said a maximum of three polling units in each senatorial district have been identified across each of the three states, covering a total of nine senatorial districts and 27 polling units.

Olumekun who is also INEC National Commissioner, explained that “Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on election day.”

He stated that the test run would take place simultaneously in the three states on Saturday, October 14 from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

The National Commissioner disclosed that details of the polling units, including their locations by local government area registration area (RA)/ward, delimitation code, and the number of registered voters have been uploaded to the INEC’s website and social media platforms.

He appealed “to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

“The public is advised that this is strictly a test accreditation exercise and not the actual election.”

INEC will hold a governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States on November 11 this year.