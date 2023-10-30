Guber Poll: INEC Reveals 239,256 PVCs Uncollected

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 239,256 register voters were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), in the three states where governorship election will be conducted on November 11.

The commission, which met on Monday to review preparations for the election, also disclosed that two polling units in Bayelsa State and 38 in Imo State are without registered voters.

INEC in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, stated that out of 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa State, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs while 39, 249 are uncollected.

Olumekun who is also INEC National Commissioner, said Imo State has 101,003 uncollected PVCs out of 2,419,922 registered voter, while 2,318,919 have collected theirs.

He added that while 1,833,160 out of 1,932,654 registered voters in Kogi State have collected their PVCs, 99,494 were yet to be collected.

The National Commissioner further disclosed that the INEC will publish the comprehensive information of collected and uncollected PVCs in the three states on polling unit basis.

According to him, “the information also gives the distribution of the polling units by local government areas, registration areas/wards, the names of the polling units, their code numbers, number of registered voters and the number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs”

Olumekun stated that “any vote from a polling unit in excess of the number of PVCs collected amounts to over voting.”

He added that “the number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle.”

End