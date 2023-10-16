Guber Poll: INEC Reports 6,154 Ad Hoc Staff Shortfall In Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has a shortfall of 6,154 ad hoc staff for the conduct of November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The commission had on August 31, opened portal for recruitment of ad hoc staff for the conduct of the governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. The portal shutdown by 12 midnight on October 2.

INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in a message he sent to a two-day workshop for the INEC Press Corps, disclosed that while Bayelsa and Kogi States have full complement of ad hoc staff required for all categories, Imo has a shortfall of 6,154.

He however assured that the shortfall would be sourced from the neighbouring state, but did not disclose the total number of ad hoc staff needed for the conduct of the election in the three states.

Prof. Yakubu who was represented by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, also said that 55 media organisations, comprising 914 journalists have applied through the commission’s portal, for coverage of the elections, as at October 13.

Portal for media accreditation will shutdown on October 22.

He stated that the non-senstive materials for the elections have been moved to the three states while assessment of registration area center (RAC) and collation center have been completed.

“The engagement with RAC officials on standard operating procedure (SOP) for RAC management in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States has been completed,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu further disclosed that the commission is harvesting operational vehicles from neighboring states and headquarters for logistics purposes, to complement the number of vehicles needed by each of the state during the elections.

He reassured that polling unit election results would be scanned and uploaded to the INEC Result Election Viewing (IReV) portal as the commission did during the 2023 general election, but said it does not represent collation of the election results.

According to the INEC Chairman, the election will be conducted in 10,510 polling units across the three states, made up of 2,244 polling units in Bayelsa, 4,758 PUs in Imo and 3,508 PUs in Kogi State.

INEC National Commissioner Prof. Kunle Ajayi, who is also a member of Information and Voter Education Committee, described as worrisome, the alarming prevalence of misinformation, ‘fake news’, hate speech, and the weaponisation of disinformation, of electoral activities.

Prof. Ajayi noted that election-related disinformation has become a major strategy used by nefarious individuals and groups in the political space to manipulate the general public to their advantage, regardless of the consequential effect such propaganda might have on the peace and stability of the electoral process and the country at large.

“Disinformation is used to provoke religious, political, and tribal sentiments in an already polarised society such as ours, especially, during election season, which is often the leading cause of electoral violence and uprisings,” he said.

The National Commissioner called for objective reporting by the media, of electoral activities, and urged them to avoid fake news and inflammatory and sensational news.

According to him, “the press must commit to delivering thorough, verified, and unbiased information, pulled from credible sources to the public.

“At the same time, they must refrain from reporting information that encourages divisions or antagonistic discussions, which are likely to incite violence or endanger social life.”

He assured that INEC would be transparent in all its activities and communicate all relevant information to the media.

Team Leader, Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI), Rudolf Elbling, sponsors of the programme, said Nigerian elections could be dangerous for journalists.

Elbling noted that though the responsibility for protecting journalists during elections rests with the government, but regretted that it was often observed that “there might not be any security agents present, or, willing to attend to journalists due to one or the other reason, which puts the Nigerian journalist in a precarious situation.”

He however expressed the hope that the workshop would be of assistance to the participants, and called for high level of professionalism, accuracy, and impartiality in the coverage of elections.

Chairman of the INEC Press Corps Segun Ojumu, explained that the purpose of the workshop was equipped members of the corps with the necessary skills and knowledge to cover the forthcoming election.