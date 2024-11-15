Guber Poll: INEC Reinstates Festus As Ondo LP Candidate

Share

Following the Court of Appeal ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed on Friday that it had reinstated Olorunfemi Festus as the Labour Party’s candidate for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

This was contained in a press statement issued on its official X account notifying the public of the actual candidate of the party ahead of Saturday’s election.

New Telegraph gathered that the decision came after the Court of Appeal in Abuja struck down a judgment by the Federal High Court, which had earlier ordered INEC to accept Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party’s candidate.

Recall that, the Federal High Court, in a ruling delivered on September 27, 2024, had directed INEC to recognize Ebiseni for the upcoming election.

However, the Labour Party appealed the decision, and the Court of Appeal, in its ruling under reference number CA/ABJ/CV/1172/2024, determined that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to make such a ruling.

The appellate court’s decision led to the immediate reinstatement of Festus as the party’s candidate.

In compliance with the Court of Appeal’s ruling, INEC has updated its records, restoring Festus as the official Labour Party candidate

His details have now been published on the commission’s website for public information

