Guber Poll: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To 18 LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday distributed sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas of Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Oluwatoyin Babalola monitored the exercise at the Akure branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She said the early distribution of the sensitive materials was to show that the commission was ready for the election.

The REC said that the sensitive materials were being distributed to ensure that no ward or polling unit was omitted. She assured residents, parties and stakeholders of the commission’s readiness to conduct a transparent, free and fair election.

Babalola said: “We promise that the commission will be transparent in the conduct of the election. You can see that the distribution exercise is going on very smoothly.

“The farthest local governments have started moving to their locations. All the other local governments have received their materials; they are checking and loading the vehicles. “I’m sure that in another one and a half hours, we should be out of it.

You can see the logistics we are distributing today and the vehicles are already moving. “Ilaje has left, Ese-Odo has left, Okitipupa and Irele are loading. They will soon leave.

