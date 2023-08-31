Guber Poll: I’ll End Insecurity In Kogi – Accord Guber Candidate

The candidate of Accord in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd), has promised to end the security challenges in the state if elected.

Usman who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, decried the state of insecurity in Kogi State.

“In Kogi State, we are faced with high levels of kidnapping, political assassinations and thuggery, which is a subject of its own in Kogi.

“People in the state cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. What happened to the candidate of the SDP on his way to Kogi is an affront and a reminder of the level of insecurity in Kogi State. It is surprising that nobody has been questioned till date,” he regretted.

The Accord candidate blamed the insecurity in Kogi on poverty and unemployment.

According to him, “Criminality as we have in Kogi is occasioned by lack of jobs. And a lot of people are dying as a result of poverty.

“The youths go through hell to make both ends meet. A lot of them graduated from universities but have nothing to do. This is why many of them are recruited by their political masters as political thugs.”

He assured that as chief security officer of the state, he would liaise with the appropriate security agencies to request deployment to curb the menace.

“If we are there, we know the appropriate agencies to call upon,” he told the people of the state.

The candidate also expressed worry at the level of decadence and lack of infrastructure for effective development in Kogi State, but said he is on a mission to rescue the people from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“When we went round, the level of decay with respect to our educational infrastructure is unimaginable.

“The civil servants are all in a pitiable state. Kogi State workers are seen as beggars.

“Kogi State workers should not go through what they are going through today because they don’t deserve it. They are being paid percentage salaries, ranging from 25 to 50 per cent.

“Something has to be done differently and we are the people to do it differently,” he said.