Guber Poll: I’ll Change Narrative Of Governance in Ekiti – ADC Candidate

Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for next year’s Ekiti State governorship election, Ambassador Oluwadare Patrick Bejide, has promised to change the narrative of governance in the state if elected.

Ambassador Bejide, who spoke on Wednesday at the certificate presentation ceremony as ADC candidate, said his focus would be on agriculture, which he described as “very key in the development of the states.

“Ekiti State has the potential to produce food for both Lagos and Abuja.”

The candidate also promised to raise the morale of civil servants as well as increase their welfare, “and make sure that an average Ekiti man is a proud person once again.”

Bejide said Ekiti people are yearning for change, from the bad governance by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“If you are coming from Kwarra State, the moment you enter Ekiti State, you begin to face the ordeal of bad roads. If you are coming from Ondo State, it is the same story. So the people are looking for somebody who will salvage the situation,” he stated.

Bejide said he will be bringing to governance his years of experience as a politician and seasoned administrator.

He recalled that he served as state Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NEC) in the old Old State, as well as pioneer Secretary of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), also in Ekiti State.

“I ran with Prof. (Tunde) Adeniran as his running mate in 1999. Thereafter, I was appointed an ambassador and posted to Canada as High Commissioner,” he disclosed.

The candidate said he also served as Secretary to the Ekiti State Government three times.