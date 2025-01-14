Guber Poll: Groups Insist On Zoning Ticket To Osun West

Share

Agroup, the Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG), has reiterated its stance on the zoning of the APC governorship ticket for the 2026 gubernatorial election to Osun West Senatorial District.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Engagement and Operations, Samuel Iwolode, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, the group expressed disappointment on the wrong interpretation given to its agitation by some persons-for their selfish interests.

Iwolode said the call and advocacy of the group, that the governorship candidacy should emerge from the Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 elections, is for the interest of the party.

COAIG asserted that its call for zoning is rooted in equity and fairness, noting that since 1999, no candidate from Osun West has emerged as the APC gubernatorial flagbearer.

The group highlighted the district’s unwavering support for the party despite being sidelined, which it claimed undermines unity and inclusivity within the APC.

“Our quest for a gubernatorial candidate to emerge from Osun West, provided former Governor Gboyega Oyetola does not contest again, is not fueled by political divisive Ness, but rather anchored in the pursuit of equity, fairness, and balance,” the statement reads.

