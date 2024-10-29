Guber Poll: Group Alleges REC’s Fraternity With APC, Demands Redeployment

Share

A political pressure group, Ondo Youth League, Action for Credible and Transparent Elections, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Resident Election Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, MrsOluwatoyin Babalola, to allow for unbiased conduct of the November 16 governorship election.

The group which staged a protest at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, alleged that Mrs Babalola’s affiliations

with local political entities in Ondo State cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election.

In a petition addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the group said there were growing concerns over the REC’s “Impartiality and potential bias” in the election, adding that “It has also been established that Mrs Babalola’s alleged fraternity with the ruling party in Ondo state is an impediment and a threat to democracy and other political parties in the election.”

The petitioners asserted that the processes leading to the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State should not only be transparent and credible, but must be coordinated by persons whose views and opinions are consistent and not biased.

“In the light of the above and for the purpose of credibility and transparency, we therefore wish to reiterate our demand for the immediate redeployment of Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola as INEC REC in Ondo State.

“We believe in the importance of dialogue and cooperation, and we wish that INEC will take step to rekindle the trust of the people of Ondo State by addressing this matter before the November 2024 governorship election,” the group added.

The representative of the group, Comrade Ayodeji Adeyemi, who addressed INEC officials after submitting the petition, disclosed that Mrs. Babalola was born and brought up in Ondo State, and has spent her entre civil service career in the state.

Adeyemi said the group has nothing against her, but stand for free, fair and credible governorship election in Ondo State.

“To uphold public trust, the Ondo Youth League requests the immediate assignment of a neutral REC with no affiliations to Ondo State or any

political interests within its polity,” he demanded.

According to him, the objective is to maintain the credibility of INEC and foster a fair electoral environment by appointing an unbiased official to oversee the electoral process in Ondo State.

INEC National Commissioners, Maj-Gen. Alkali (retd.) and Mallam Mohammed Haruna, who addressed the protesters, commended them for their peaceful conduct.

“We appreciate your sacrifice for the country. Because of the importance of your mission, we had to abandon our ongoing commission’s meeting to address you,” Alkali told them.

He assured them that INEC does not weaver in anything it does, adding that the commission has no political party or candidate for any election.

“We are here for the country and operate based on rules and regulations. We are a product and child of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let me reinstate that the mission is to serve as an independent and effective election management body committed to a free, fair and credible election in support of democracy,” the National Commissioner stated.

He told the group that INEC has received and acknowledged its letter, assuring that “Your message will be considered, and analysed during our meeting today.”

Share

Please follow and like us: