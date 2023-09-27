Guber Poll: Give Us Second Chance To Do More – Bayelsa Govt

The Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabra has advised Bayelsans to give the prosperity administration a second chance to govern them, adding that his principal, Douye Diri will do more if given another opportunity.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Alabra said the governor will do more in the areas of road infrastructure, security, education, and health among others.

Declaring that the governor meant well for Bayelsans, he said that the governor if reelected into office will continue with the urban renewal he has started already.

The part of the urban renewal he said is lighting up the state capital which he said has reduced crime and discouraged every form of criminal activity.

The governor’s mouth piece while enumerating his principal’s achievements, said in the area of education, six more additional new schools have been built in Yenagoa while several others have been renovated with updated internet facilities adding that the government has also set up technical schools in all the local government areas.

Alabrah said “Because of the governor’s commitment towards creating more access roads, Yenagoa the state capital has been linked up to other rural areas. Yenagoa has been expanded to other areas because of road Infrastructure”.

According to him, the governor also prioritize the welfare of civil servants in the state by paying their salaries early saying they have been able to clear the retiree backlog from 2007 to 2015.

He said the government has been able to care of inadequacies in the health sector adding that Bayelsa is among the three states in Nigeria that use Drone for health care delivery in the rural areas.

“Talking about roads, the government of Douye Diri is creating roads to rural areas through the three senatorial roads.

“The over 60 years Yenagoa/Oporoma road is now at an advanced stage because people can now drive to Angiama Community. You can imagine seeing cars driving into their Community for the first time. You see, the people were overjoyed courtesy of the miracle governor Douye Diri”.

“Oporoma has almost the highest oil well in Nigeria, yet the multinationals operating there have not deemed it fit to construct a road for the people not even the Nigerian government that is enjoying the wealth of the area. This government came in, took over from where the previous government stopped, and has taken the road to Angiama.

“The Oporoma bridge will be one of the governor’s landmark achievements when completed. The government is trying to open up the state through roads”.

“We want to get to the Atlantic Ocean through Sagbama/ Ekeremor. The road reaching Ekeremor is not enough, but we want to get to the Atlantic Ocean to access the blue economy while that of Nembe/Brass is also ongoing”.

“The prosperity government also embarked on human capital development where about 5,000 beneficiaries have been trained in vocational training and were empowered to start up their own businesses.

“Not only that, but the governor also gives out loans of N200,000 each to small-scale business owners in all the 105 wards across the state, and the government is using that to empower four persons per Ward. It was initially fifty million naira but the governor has increased it to a hundred million naira”.