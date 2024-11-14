Guber Poll: FRSC Deploys 1,500 Personnel Ahead Of Ondo Election

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said it has deployed 1,500 personnel to ensure a smooth conduct of the November 16, Ondo State governorship election.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide,

The FRSC stressed the importance of maintaining order throughout the election process.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, approved this deployment as part of general measures to cooperate with other security agencies in enforcing the observance of vehicular movement restrictions on election day.

The deployment includes 25 patrol vehicles, seven tow trucks, and six ambulances strategically positioned to assist with traffic control, remove road obstructions, and respond to emergencies.

The Corps Marshal urged the deployed officers to show the highest level of professionalism and respect the rights of all voters.

He warned against any actions that might infringe on democratic rights, stressing the need for a peaceful and orderly election

Furthermore, the FRSC has called on the electorate to comply with the vehicular movement restrictions and cooperate with officials to facilitate a free and fair electoral process

