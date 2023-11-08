Guber Poll: Don’t Be Discouraged By INEC Shortcoming, Atiku Tells Voters

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, not to be discouraged by the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver transparent elections in 2023 but to come out en mass and vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku who was the PDP presidential candidate, said although there was a groundswell of dissatisfaction and resentment about how INEC conducted the general elections, “but that shortcoming is not enough reason for us to give up on democracy.”

He noted that the off-cycle election is the first set of polls to take place after the 2023 general elections, and appealed to eligible voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States to come out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for PDP candidates.

“Despite our disappointments, I urge us all to derive wisdom in the immortal saying of former US President James Monroe that, ‘the best form of government is that which is most likely to prevent the greatest sum of evil.’

“Our objective of defeating anti-democratic elements in our polity cannot be successful if we refuse to go out en-mass to cast our ballot on election day,” Atiku said.

He stated that Bayelsa State governor Duoye Diri, has given a good account of himself as a leader who is directly responsible to the people.

“His giant strides in the areas of infrastructure and social development speak volumes about how his government has been able to touch the lives of the people positively,” he added.

The former vice president noted that the PDP candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has shown great capacity to stand on the side of the people “and, by so doing, using every opportunity available to him to drive speedy development to his constituents. Electing him governor will afford him a bigger platform to do even more.

“In Imo State, too, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has a rich profile of a political leader who is not only in touch with the grassroots but is committed to protecting the interests of his constituents.

“Senator Anyanwu is a political leader who I believe has what it takes to take Imo State to a higher pedestal in good governance.”

Atiku noted that while the PDP has put forth visionary leaders whose main objective is to serve the people, it is a different story altogether with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo, candidates flying the flags of the APC are known to be stooges of some godfathers within or outside of those states.

“The elections this Saturday are absolutely about the people. It is absolutely not about any political godfather.

“That is why the people of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States need to come out in large numbers to vote for the PDP and to reject the APC that has brought us untold hardship and misery.

“These elections are more about the fortunes of the common people, and it is my firm belief that when the people vote and stand to protect their votes, democracy wins.

“When democracy wins, the people invariably win,” he said.