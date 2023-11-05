Guber Poll: Diri, Sylva, Uzodinma, Anyanwu, Others Sign Peace Accord 

Political actors and their political parties in the Saturday governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, will on Wednesday, sign peace accord to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had expressed worry over incessant violence in these states, which the commission feared might threaten peaceful conduct of the poll.

The General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee (NPC), in a statement on Sunday, pleaded with stakeholders to play their parts in ensuring peace before, during and after the elections in the three states.

Abubakar pledged the commitment of the NPC to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in the three states.

The former head of state stressed the need to have a peaceful electoral process for the benefit of the nation.

“We acknowledge this pressing need to cultivate a peaceful and conducive environment, especially with the escalations of violence in various regions of our country.

“The governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states offer another opportunity to underscore our unwavering commitment to peaceful democratic transitions, setting an inspiring example for the entire nation.

“The NPC continues to engage state institutions and political actors in our bid to facilitate the commitment of stakeholders to democratic processes for the development and wellbeing of the nation.”

According to him, the efforts were aimed at ensuring that “the electoral process is conducted with transparency and impartiality, devoid of intimidating actions and inciting rhetoric, which could trigger violence.”

He also appealed to citizens in these states to exercise their rights to vote, choosing their leaders according to the provisions of the law.

“Remember, your vote is your voice, and with your participation, we can collectively build a better state.

“As an apolitical body, which places the utmost importance on preserving the peace, unity and tranquillity of our nation, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the elections ombudsman, security agencies and other government agencies that facilitate the conduct of the electoral process to do so with transparency, particularly because the entire nation and the world is watching.

“It is important to continually build and reinforce public trust in the process to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent elections”, it said.

The committee also urged residents to ensure the electoral process epitomises the spirit of progress and hope, which will set the standard for unity and growth in the country.