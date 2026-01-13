Guber Poll: Court Nullifies Ekiti PDP Primaries, Orders Fresh Election

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary conducted last year and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election in compliance with the law.

Dr. Wole Oluyede emerged the PDP flagbearer on November 8, 2025, defeating his closest rivals, Dr. Funso Ayeni and Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun, in preparation for the June 20, 2026, governorship election. However, Oluyede and his running mate, Deji Ogunsakin, were excluded by INEC from the published list of candidates on December 29, 2025.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Dr. Ayeni, through his counsel Kola Kolade, SAN, challenged the primaries, alleging breaches of the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act, including failure to present the original list of statutory and ad hoc delegates. He argued that this constituted a fundamental violation, rendering the primaries invalid.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday in suit FHC/AD/CS/29/2025, Justice Babs Kuewumi held that the primaries did not comply with the law and the party’s constitution, nullifying the exercise. The court directed the PDP, in conjunction with INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship primary, ensuring all eligible aspirants are allowed to participate to guarantee transparency, fairness, and internal democracy.

Reacting to the ruling, Oluyede’s counsel, Owoseni Ajayi, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the party has begun the process to appeal the judgment, including filing for a stay of execution.