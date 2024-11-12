Guber Poll: APC’ll Win All 18 Councils – Ondo AG

Share

Ondo State Attorney General, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will sweep the governorship poll in the 18 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

Ajulo also said that the future of the state would be guaranteed if the people re-elected Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The attorney general in a statement said November 16 is a Lucky day for Ondo State. He said the election is already a huge win for APC.

He said: “It’s going to be 18-0; Ondo’s Future is Lucky. With the wisdom that flows from my modest age and a lifetime of service, I stand to day not as a mere observer, but as a dedicated advocate for Ondo State’s progress.

“I have walked the path of challenge and triumph which made me clearly understand the full spectrum of victory and defeat. “This journey has taught me the heart of our people and the essence of what true leadership demands.”

According to Ajulo, the experiences give a clear lens and provide unparalleled insight through which to understand the socio-political landscape of Ondo State.

“I, therefore, approach this moment with deep conviction rather than frivolity. The upcoming Ondo election is not merely a contest; it is a certainty.”

