Guber Poll: APC’ll Win All 18 Councils In Ondo – Attorney General

The Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), on Monday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will sweep the governorship poll in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ajulo also said that the future of the state would be guaranteed if the people re-elected Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Attorney General in a statement said November 16 is a Lucky Day for Ondo State. He said the election is already a huge win for APC.

He said: “It’s going to be 18-0; Ondo’s Future is Lucky. With the wisdom that flows from my modest age and a lifetime of service, I stand today not as a mere observer but as a dedicated advocate for Ondo state’s progress.

“I have walked the path of challenge and triumph which made me clearly understand the full spectrum of victory and defeat.

“This journey has taught me the heart of our people and the essence of what true leadership demands.”

According to Ajulo, the experiences give a clear lens and provide unparalleled insight through which to understand the socio-political landscape of Ondo state.

“I, therefore, approach this moment with deep conviction rather than frivolity. The upcoming Ondo election is not merely a contest; it is a certainty.

“The APC, under the steadfast leadership of Aiyedatiwa, is poised to secure a sweeping victory across all 18 local governments- All, this I affirm.

“This is not mere optimism but a clear recognition of the collective will of the people, who seek continuity, stability, and progress. Aiyedatiwa’s leadership has ignited a fire of hope, and together, we will carry this flame forward,” he said.

The Attorney General noted that in contrast, the opposition party finds itself in a state of disarray, with its candidate struggling for relevance as he’s being haunted by past transgressions.

“The opposition party candidate faces the shadow of apparent disqualification that comes with criminal liabilities, which saw all his party men and women exodus to the APC.

“With members defecting en masse to the APC, it’s evident that the PDP’s foundation has crumbled.

“This election is not only about electing a leader; it is about affirming the aspirations of Ondo’s residents, choosing a future anchored in integrity, and rejecting a past marked by discord and division.”

Ajulo urged sons and daughters of Ondo state to look beyond rhetorics and recognise the stakes at hand by reflecting on Aiyedatiwa.

“This victory will not only belong to the APC but to all who believe in the promise of a better Ondo

“It is the time of the people, and it is with conviction and a resolute spirit that we will emerge victorious to reflect, once and for all, the true will and strength of the people.

“Let us march forward with courage, unity, and the unwavering belief that Ondo’s best days lie ahead,” he said.

