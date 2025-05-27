Guber Poll: APC Now Formidable To Win Anambra, Says Ukachukwu

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has boasted of winning the November 8 election in the state maintaining that the party is now formidable ahead of the polls.

Briefing journalists after receiving the party’s flag from President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Ukachukwu said with the number of his supporters who decamped from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA) and other parties in the state to join him in the APC, defeating the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, would be easy.

“When I left APGA, I left with all my supporters. That makes APC stronger,” Ukachukwu said The APC flagbearer said he was more than ready to deliver Anambra to the APC and end what he de – scribed as the state’s “oneparty system.”

“I ran on a joint ticket with the current governor. I was a former APGA senatorial candidate. Now we’ve all joined APC — myself, my deputy, and other leaders across the zones,” he explained.

