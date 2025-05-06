Guber Poll: Anambra Not For Sale, Says APGA National Chair

Share

In response to the boasting of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it has the needed logistics to remove Governor Charles Soludo through the November 8 gubernatorial election, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, has described the boasting as too pedestrian, contending that the state in not for sale.

Obi-Okoye also described the alleged report that President Bola Tinubu visit is to come and endorse the APC candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, warning those he called ‘paid agents and political jobbers’ to desist from making bogus claims that will overheat the polity.

In a chat with reporters in Awka yesterday, Obi-Okoye said: “Must we politicize everything in Anambra state because of patronage?

“Those people in the APC who claimed to have the adequate funds to execute the gubernatorial election are pedestrians who are living in the past and their plot is to set Anambra State 20 years backwards.

“Anambra people are wiser and more sophisticated and also well informed that you cannot deceive them and they have minds of their own that political jobbers and paid agents cannot hood – wink them into accepting that hogwash.”

