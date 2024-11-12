Guber Poll: Ajayi Has Wha It Takes To Transform Ondo – Atiku

Share

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has what it takes to transform the state.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Tuesday, described the PDP candidate as a consummate politician who has what it takes to not only galvanise the party to victory in the election but also improve the lots of the people of the Ondo State.

“The governorship election that is coming up in Ondo State this Saturday presents an opportunity for the people of Ondo State to elevate the condition of the state into increased prosperity,” he said.

The former Vice President added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state “is a grossly unpopular party which does not have the interest of the people as a core objective.”

He told the people of Ondo State that they have an opportunity in Ajayi of the PDP to tell the APC that enough is enough.

“As leaders of the party, we shall provide all necessary support to ensure that the APC is not allowed to repress the wishes of the electorate in this election.

“This is also a sound warning to all election management officials and volunteers that the PDP will stand firmly against any malpractice in the Ondo governorship election,” Atiku added.

He however, called on the people of the Ondo State to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot and also make sure that their ballots count.

“When the tide is high, it becomes too big to rig. The people of Ondo State are known for their forthrightness, and this particular election calls for eternal vigilance,” Atiku noted.

He also called on members of the PDP in Ondo State to mobilise overwhelming support for the victory of the party in the governorship election.

