Guber Petitions: 11 scale opposition hurdle, others wait

It has been a torrent of judgements by the Supreme Court on the appeals challenging the verdicts of the Court of Appeal on some of the outcomes of the 2023 governorship elections held in 28 out of the country’s 36 states. The states were gubernatorial poll held are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Sokoto and Yobe states. The states won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Delta, Enugu, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and Zamfara. Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won in Abia and Kano states, respectively.

The governorship polls did not hold in eight states – Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo. The states are no longer part of the general election circle due to court judgements that nullified the election of their governors at different times in the past. As expected after elections, the victors celebrated their victory and were inaugurated, while the losers cried foul and headed to the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in their respective states to seek justice. But, after interesting legal battles at the various tribunals, which is the court of first instance in governorship election matters, most of the results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were affirmed, while few were upturned. Consequently, the legal battles shifted to the Lagos and Abuja divisions of the Court of Appeal, where some upsets were witnessed. While a majority of the governors had their elections affirmed by the appellate court, Kano State governor, Yusuf Abba and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Muftwang, had theirs nullified. Unlike before, the matter would have ended at the appellate court, but for the amendment in the Constitution and Electoral Act, which paved the way for the Supreme Court to be the final arbiter on petitions over governorship elections.

According to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, governorship election cases traverse a journey of three steps. They start at the tribunals, from where they move to Court of Appeal and terminate at the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter in governorship election petitions. Among the governors, whose elections have been affirmed by the apex court are Peter Mbah (Enugu), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Alex Otti (Abia), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom). This means the fate of 13 more governors will be decided by the apex court in the days ahead. They include Ahamadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Simi Fubara (Rivers) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). The governorship candidates in Kwara, Niger, Yobe and Katsina states did not challenge the outcome of the election.

Enugu: Edoga fails to prove claims against Mbah

It was victory for Enubu State governor, Peter Mbah, as the Supreme Court on December 22, 2023, affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state. The apex court, in a unanimous decision delivered by a five-member panel of justices, dismissed an appeal filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election. Both the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had earlier upheld the declaration of Mbah as the winner of the election. But not satisfied with the respective judgements, Edeoga and his party challenged the verdicts at the Supreme Court. Edoga had challenged Mbah’s election on three grounds – non-qualification, alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. Upholding the judgements of the tribunal and the appellate court, Justice Mohammed Garba, who read the verdict of the Supreme Court, held that Edeoga failed to substantiate his claim of electoral fraud against INEC and Governor Mbah.

Akwa Ibom: Appeals against Eno fail

It was also victory for Akwa Ibom State governor, UmoUmo Eno, at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on January 11, upheld the governor’s victory at the polls. A panel of the apex court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed appeals filed by Akanimo Udofia of All Progressives Congress (APC), Akanimo Udofia; Bassey Albert of Young Progressives Party (YPP) and John Udoedehe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), against Eno’s victory in the governorship election. The seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Uwani Abaji-Aji, dismissed the appeals after they were withdrawn by the respective parties. Lead counsel for the respective parties withdrew their separate appeals following hint from the court’s panel of justices that they have no merit. The Court of Appeal, Lagos, had on November 25, 2023, upheld the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal that affirmed Eno as the duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State. INEC had declared Eno as the winner of the governorship election in Akwa Ibom with a total of 356,348 votes, while Albert came second with 136,262 votes. Udofia polled third with 129,602 votes.

Benue: Alia triumphs as

Another governor, who had his election upheld by the Supreme Court, is Hyacinth Alia of Benue State. The apex court, on January 8, dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the Benue governorship election, Titus Uba. The governorship election petition tribunal and the court of appeal in Abuja had earlier affirmed Alia’s election, but Uba, who expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict of the appellate court, approached the apex court for redress. He prayed the court to allow the appeal, arguing that the deputy governor of the state, Samuel Ode, was not sponsored by the APC. A member of the five man-panel of the apex court, Justice Emmanuel Agim, however questioned why the matter was brought before the court. He noted that the case was not a post-election matter. Also, Justice John Okoro, who led the panel, said the case should not have been brought before the court. It was against this backdrop that the appellant withdrew the appeal and all the respondents in the matter did not object, while demanding no cost. Alia, a Catholic priest, was declared winner of the March 2023 governorship election after polling 473,933 votes to defeat Uba, who had 223,913 votes.

Cross River: Otu defeats Onor

The Supreme Court, last Friday, finally laid to rest the legal battle over the Cross River State governorship election with the affirmation of Bassey Otu as the duly elected governor of the state. Dismissing the appeal brought before it by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, the apex court, in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, held that the PDP and its governorship candidate failed woefully to substantiate allegation of non-qualification against the governor. Justice Ogunwumiju described as nonsensical the allegations by Prof Onor that the governor was not educated up to secondary school. She further held that the PDP and the governorship candidate failed to establish their allegations when confronted at the tribunal to do so. Although no cost was awarded against them, Justice Ogunwumiju dismissed the petition in its entirety for being baseless and lacking in merit. The apex court, therefore, upheld the concurrent findings of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier dismissed the petition for want of merit.

Abia: Ahiwe, Emenike fail to stop Otti

It is relief for Governor Alex Otti as the Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the validly elected winner of the Abia State governorship election. The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of justices, dismissed two separate appeals that sought to nullify Otti’s electoral victory. In its lead judgement that was read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court held that the appeal of the candidate of the (PDP), Chief Okey Ahiwe, and his APC counterpart, Chief Ikechi Emenike, brought before it lacked merit. The court held that there was no legal basis to tamper with the concurrent findings of the Abia State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which upheld Otti’s election. According to the apex court, the argument of the appellants that Otti was not a bona fide member of the LP at the time the governorship election was held was immaterial in the face of Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The court further held that since Otti did not stand for the election as an independent candidate, there was no doubt that he was nominated and sponsored by a political party. The Supreme Court also dismissed the contention that Otti’s name was not on the membership list. The law mandated the LP to submit to the INEC, at least 30 days before it held its governorship primary election. The court held that even if Otti’s name was not on the said membership list, the PDP and its candidate lacked the locus standi to challenge the matter in court, as doing so would amount to “crying more than the bereaved.” Otti polled 175,466 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ahiwe of the PDP, who scored 88,529 votes in the governorship election.

Lagos: Sanwo-Olu floors Adediran, Rhodes-Vivour

The gale of affirmation of election of governors continued in Lagos State, where the election of Babajide SanwoOlu was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Friday. A panel of Justices of the apex court unanimously affirmed the Lagos State governor’s election, after dismissing the separate appeals filed by the candidates of the PDP and LP. The PDP candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor and his LP counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had anchored their appeals on their claim that SanwoOlu’s nomination as a candidate for the election was invalidated by the fact that his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, was ineligible to run with him because he holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United States. But delivering judgement on the LP candidate’s appeal, the Supreme Court, in a judgement by Justice Lawal Garba, held that by virtue of section 177 of the Constitution, a citizen by birth, who has attained 35 years of age and has a school certificate, is qualified to vie for office of governor in Nigeria. He added that no provision in the constitution strips a Nigerian by birth of his citizenship on account of acquiring the citizenship of another country. He therefore held that he find the Court of Appeal right in affirming the election of Governor Sanwo-Olu.. In his consenting opinion, a member of the panel, Justice Emmanuel Agim, said: “The Lagos State deputy governor’s declaration of allegiance to the United States does not rob him of his right to vie for elective office in Nigeria as a citizen by birth.” Justice Adamu Jauro, a member of the Supreme Court panel who delivered the lead decision, said the election petition tribunal which conducted the trial on the case, failed to determine the merit of the petition submitted to it by the party.

Kano: Supreme Court saves Yusuf

It was relief for Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State as the Supreme Court upturned the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and governorship election petition, which had earlier upturned his election. Justice John Okoro, who read the lead Judgement on Friday, said the Court of Appeal was wrong in affirming the decision of the tribunal which held that Yusuf did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the governorship election of March 18, 2023. In determining the case, the apex court raised two issues: Whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the announced by INEC for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership. Justice Okoro, in his judgement, held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election on the grounds that the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by INEC officials. According to him, Section 71 of the Electoral Act relied upon by the tribunal to deduct the disputed votes does not apply in the instant case. The five-member panel of the apex court consequently restored the deducted 165,616 votes to reinstate the victory of Yusuf in the election. On the issue membership, the panel faulted the Court of Appeal for holding that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP as of the time he contested the poll, declaring that the issue of nomination and sponsorship is a pre-election matter and outside the jurisdiction of the court. Justice Okoro observed that contrary to the appellate court, the tribunal never held that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the poll but that his name was not in the NNPP’s membership register submitted to INEC. The apex court subsequently set aside the judgment of the two lower courts for being perverse and restored the electoral victory of Abba Yusuf.

Plateau: PDP’s Mutfwang survives APC scare

Another governor, who had his sack by the Court of Appeal upturned by the Supreme Court, is Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. The apex court held that the Court of Appeal made a fundamental error in allowing the APC to poke its nose into the conduct of the primary election by the PDP and nullified the election unjustly. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, who delivered the unanimous judgement said the issue of the primary election is an internal affair of political parties, which no other party can dabble into. He held that the conduct of the ward and local governments’ election is an affair of the State Executive Committee of a political party, while the conduct of the primary election for the nomination of a governorship candidate is entirely that of the National Executive Committee of a political party. Justice Agim further held that there was no issue of irregularities in the ways and manners the governorship primary election that produced the governor was conducted and wondered why that of the ward election was used to nullify the gubernatorial poll. The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had in a unanimous decision in November 2023, ruled that Muftwang was not sponsored by his party, the PDP. The court further held that Nentawe YilwBada of the APC, won the election and therefore upheld his appeal.

Bauchi: Mohammed floors Abubakar

For Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, it was another victory over Sadiq Abubakar of the APC as the Supreme Court affirmed his victory at the polls on Friday. The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that it found no reason to dislodge the judgements of the lower courts that affirmed Mohammed’s electoral victory. In its lead judgement delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the apex court dismissed Abubakar’s appeal for want of merit. Abubakar, a former Chief of Air Staff and his party had contended that Governor Mohammed, who was the candidate of the PDP, was not the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest. They alleged that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, insisting that several electoral documents that were used during the poll were not properly filled.

Zamfara: Supreme Court overrules Court of Appeal

It was equally respite for Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal as the Supreme Court, on Friday, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal Abuja, which had declared the governorship election in the north western state as inconclusive and ordered a re-run in three local government areas of the state. Affirming Lawal as the duly elected governor of the state, the Supreme Court in a lead judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, described the decision of the appellate court as perverse. He held that the respondents did not provide substantial evidence to prove their allegation of over-voting, among others. Agim said: “The Court of Appeal decision is perverse. It has no evidential foundation. Although the appeal has merit, it succeeds, and it is allowed. The order that the election is inclusive is hereby set aside. The election of the appellant is upheld.”

Ebonyi: Nwifuru triumphs

For Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, it was also victory as the apex court also affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, dismissing the appeal of Chukwuma Odii of the PDP for lacking in merit. The appellate court in Lagos had in November last year affirmed the election of the governor, who contested the election on the platform of the APC. Nwifuru polled 199,131 to defeat Odii, who scored 80,191 votes and Ben Odo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who got 52,189 votes.