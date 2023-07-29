Guber Election: Take Decisive Action Against Perpetrators Of Violence, Mahmood Tells Security Agents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wants security agencies to tackle incidences of violence and other undemocratic actions that may threaten the November 11 Governorship Election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on the review of the 2023 General Elections, noted that there were ominous signs, “in the form of violent clashes be- tween opposing political parties and candidates,” since the commencement of campaign on July 14.

Yakubu called on security chiefs to focus attention on the forthcoming bye-elec- tions and the three off-cycle governorship elections, while demanding strict neutrality. “As you are aware, election is a multi-stakeholder activity.

Although INEC drives the process, a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections is the responsibility of the security agencies working in partnership with the commission,” he stated.

He told them that the meeting was part of the series of engagements with election stakeholders to enable the commission to overcome many of the challenges it confronted before the 2023 General Elections, “including the targeted attacks on INEC offices nationwide.

“Indeed, the concern that the perennial insecurity in some parts of country before the election may make our deployment of personnel and materials, and consequently the conduct of polls, impossible did not materialise.” The Chairman commended the security agencies and other members of ICCES for the peaceful conduct of the polls.