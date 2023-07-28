Guber Election: Take Decisive Action Against Perpetrators Of Violence, INEC Tells Security Agents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on security agencies to tackle incidences of violence and other undemocratic actions that may threaten the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on the review of the 2023 general election, noted that there were ominous signs, “in the form of violent clashes between opposing political parties and candidates,” since the commencement of campaign on July 14.

Prof. Yakubu called on security chiefs to focus attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle governorship elections while demanding strict neutrality.

“As you are aware, the election is a multi-stakeholder activity. Although INEC drives the process, a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections is the responsibility of the security agencies working in partnership with the commission,” he stated.

He told them that the meeting was part of the series of engagements with election stakeholders to enable the commission to overcome many of the challenges confronted it before the 2023 general election, “including the targeted attacks on INEC offices nationwide.

“Indeed, the concern that the perennial insecurity in some parts of the country before the election may make our deployment of personnel and materials, and consequently the conduct of polls, impossible did not materialize.”

The Chairman commended the security agencies and other members of ICCES for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

“At the same time, we should draw lessons from the challenges that occurred for improved performance not only in the next general election but also in the bye-elections, the eight off-cycle governorship elections, and other electoral activities to be held over the next three years.

“Similarly, during our interactive meetings with political parties, civil society organizations, and the media, some specific security issues of concern were identified.

“We assured them that their concerns will be tabled at this meeting for appropriate remedial action,” he added.