Guber Election Petitions: Mixed reactions over verdicts in Kano, Plateau, Enugu, Zamfara

There is uneasy calm across the states since the Governorship Election Petition Tribunals started delivering judgements in states like Enugu, Zamfara, Bauchi and Plateau. While there are celebrations for the sitting governors, their supporters and party members as the tribunals uphold their elections, the opposition parties are warming up to appeal the ruling of the tribunals. But in Kano State, the story is different as the tribunal sacked the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf as governor of the state and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the elected governor and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a Certificate of Return.

Already, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC, NNPP and Labour Party (LP) have been trading words, with those on the losing end of the judgement accusing the tribunal of working to satisfy the interest of the ruling party at the various states. While those like PDP in Enugu, Plateau, Zamfara and Bauchi states APC in Kano State are celebrating and thanking God for the outcome of the tribunal, the likes of LP in Enugu, NNPP in Kano and APC in Plateau states have blamed the tribunal for throwing out their petitions based on technicalities. Thishey have vowed to challenge the outcome of the tribunal judgement at the Appeal Court.

Plateau State

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirmed Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state. The three-member panel led by Justice Sunday dismissed the petition filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda. INEC had declared Mutwang of the PDP winner of the March 18 governorship election with 525,299 votes. He defeated 17 other candidates including Yiltwatda, who polled 481,370 votes. Yiltwatda and his party, APC, had approached the tribunal to disqualify Mutfwang and declare him the winner ANAYO EZUGWU X-rays the recent rulings of the governorship election petition tribunals in Plateau, Kano, Bauchi, Enugu and Zamfara states so far and the tension they have generated across the affected states of the election,claiming to have polled the highest valid votes cast. The petitioners insisted that Mutwang was not validly nominated by his party to stand for election as his party lacked the structure to do so. The petitioners equally challenged the victory of the PDP governor over an alleged over-voting in the scores recorded for him by INEC. However, delivering the judgement, the tribunal held that Yiltwatda and his party failed to prove their case. The tribunal held that the PDP conducted a repeat congress in 2021 and therefore, had a solid structure as a party to nominate candidates for elections. The tribunal equally rejected Yiltwatda and his party’s witnesses that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) was not used noting that the total number of votes cast was four out of four voters and as such the tribunal found that there was no case of over-voting. “The witness admitted that he was not in PDP but had an agent that gave him information about the PDP primaries that the party did not have structure. The witness confirmed under cross-examination that he is not a member of the PDP, but that whatever happens in the PDP is in the public domain. The tribunal is of the view that the PDP conducted a repeat Congress in 2021.

“What is admitted needs no further proof? The APC has admitted in its petition that the PDP repeated its congress. The APC in its witness cross-examination admitted that the PDP complied with the court order and repeated its congress. No matter how dissatisfied another party feels with the conduct of another party’s primaries, it must keep mum as it is not a member of that party. Such a person (party) therefore, lacks the locus standi to challenge such a congress or primary election. “The petitioners presented a witness who admitted she was a polling unit agent but admitted under cross-examination in the case of Jos North that the signature on the polling unit result is not hers. The evidence is thereby expunged by the tribunal. Another witness admitted that BVAS was not used but that the total number of votes cast was four out of four voters. The tribunal has thereby found that there is no overvoting,” the tribunal held. Reacting to the judgement, the APC in the state rejected the judgement. In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Sylvanus Namang, the party said it has instructed its team of lawyers to appeal the judgement immediately, describing it as a temporary setback. Namang appealed to party members and supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding despite the outcome of the judgment against their party’s governorship candidate, Dr Yiltwatda. He said: “The APC, in the state, has never been under any illusion that the journey towards reclaiming its mandate at the Gubernatorial Tribunal is going to be an easy task. We knew from the onset that it would be a painstaking and tortuous one. We are, through our very capable team of lawyers, just as they have already indicated, going to test the strength and veracity of today’s judgment at the Appeal Tribunal which we believe we shall emerge victorious given the severity of the loopholes contained therein. “We have several instances in our judicial system where judgements at the Court of First Instance (the tribunal) are upturned by the Appeal Tribunals and Supreme Court respectively. Today’s judgement by the Tribunal is therefore, a temporary setback which we believe we shall emerge victorious in the long run to continue to provide good governance to Plateau people based on the rule of law, fairness and justice which is totally lacking under the present PDP-led administration. “We salute the patience, resilience and comportment of our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and his deputy, Hon. Pam Bot Mang, whom we strongly believe shall have cause to laugh last at the end of the judicial processes of the election.”

Enugu State In Enugu, the governorship election petition tribunal upheld the election of Governor Peter Mbah of the PDP. The Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration on the grounds that Mbah wasn’t qualified to stand for the election due to alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and cases of overvoting in Udenu, Nkanu East and Enugu East local government areas. But the tribunal, chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, dismissed all grounds of the petition. The judge stated that NYSC is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor and there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents the governor submitted to INEC. On the LP candidate’s claim of wrong computation of results in Udenu Local Government Area, the tribunal held the petitioner failed to prove this case. The court said witnesses called by Edeoga gave the same testimonies for different polling units and wards even though they are in different local governments. The tribunal also said that LP’s witnesses were not duly accredited agents by INEC, which makes their evidence invalid. The court, based on the witnesses from the right agents in three polling units, deducted 51 votes from the PDP and added the same to the LP. But it held that the deduction was not enough to overturn Mbah’s election. In the Amagu polling unit in Nkanu East, the panel cancelled the votes for all parties because the witness pw10 proved he was there and the right person. In the remaining 11 polling units, the tribunal held that the witnesses did not sign the result sheet, and their witnesses were discountenanced because they could not prove they were party agents. After resolving all the matters, the tribunal dismissed the petition for lack of merit. However, LP and Edeoga have rejected the judgement of the tribunal and have vowed to challenge the ruling at the Appeal Court. Edeoga’s spokesman, George Ugwu, in a statement, said: “We wish to convey the acknowledgement by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, of the judgement as delivered at the tribunal, and to state our preparedness to challenge the outcome of this judgment at the Court of Appeal and to all extents as permitted by law.”

Zamfara State

In Zamfara State, the tribunal has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal of the PDP as the governor of the state. The tribunal that sat in Sokoto dismissed the petition of the APC governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election for lacking in merit. It also awarded an N500,000 fine to the petitioner, Matawalle. The chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Cordelia Ogadi, who read the judgement, said the petitioner did not prove his allegation of wrongful collation of elections results, exclusion of results for the Maradun Local Government Area and the election not being conducted in some wards in the state. The tribunal in its over four-hour judgement, also said the petitioner failed to prove his claim of noncompliance by the INEC with the Electoral Act and corrupt way of conducting the election. All the three justices of the tribunal, Justice Cordelia Ogadi, Justice Bello Hassan, and Justice Aliyu Gegele, were unanimous in their judgement. Solomon Akunna (SAN), the lead counsel to the first respondent, Governor Lawal, described the judgement as well-considered, adding that the reasoning was perfect and the consideration of law could not be impeached. Also, the lead counsel to INEC, Ishaka Dikko, noted that the commission did not expect anything short of the judgement delivered by the tribunal as conducted a credible poll. But the APC in North West zone rejected the judgement and asked Matawalle to as a matter of urgency approach the Appeal Court, where it hopes that the error made by the tribunal will be corrected. In a statement by the party’s Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, said: “We reject in totality the verdict of Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal and call on the candidate of the APC and current Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, to as a matter of urgency approach the Court of Appeal, where we hope that the error made by the tribunal will be corrected. “We insist that due process in legal proceedings must be adhered to by our candidates at all levels and the party at the zonal level will stand by them every step of the way. We call for calm from members of the party across the zone especially the youthful ones to abide by the laws of the land as All Progressives Congress believed that justice will be served and APC is going to reclaim its stolen mandates lawfully.”

Kano State

It was a dramatic turn of events in Kano as the governorship petition tribunal sacked Governor Abba Yusuf and declared the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 election. Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared the winner of the election by INEC. But the three-man panel, after hearing the petitions, ordered the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return, which INEC presented to Yusuf and that the commission should issue a new one to Gawuna. The court deducted 165,663 votes from Yusuf’s total as invalid votes, stating that the affected ballot papers were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid. But the National Working Committee (NWC) of the NNPP has described the ruling as laughable and pure miscarriage of justice. The party’s Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, in a statement, vowed that the party will appeal the judgement. He said: “New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP receives with utter incredulity and disbelief the judgment of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18, 2023, governorship election. “The reported judgement nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our governorship candidate, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and brazenly awarded the election to the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna. The tribunal arrived at this unjust judgement by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the governor’s tally in order to enable it to unfairly award the election result to the candidate of the ruling APC. “In doing so, the tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC candidate was sacrosanct. The judgement of the threeman Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is laughable and nothing but a pure miscarriage of justice. The decision of the tribunal is a slap on the face of constitutionalism and the rule of law and is capable of further discouraging the electorate from having confidence in the judiciary. “The NNPP recalls with regret that this Tribunal has simply replayed the unholy script of 2019 by overturning the will of the people and awarding election results to those who evidently lost the election. The NNPP will appeal this most unfair judgment. We call on millions of our supporters in Kano and in the rest of the country to remain calm and maintain the peace. This lopsided judgment cannot stand on the altar of natural justice.” Governor Yusuf, who also rejected the judgement, vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal. He described it as unfair and a miscarriage of justice and urged his supporters to remain calm. He said: “I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.”

Bauchi State

Governor Bala Mohammed’s election for a second term was affirmed by the election petition tribunal last Wednesday. The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar (rtd). It held that there was no strong reason to nullify the election as the election was conducted in compliance with the law. The judgement was delivered by a three-man panel chaired by Justice P.T Kwahar. INEC had in March declared that Mohammed polled 525,280 votes to beat Abubakar, who polled 432,272. As other governorship election petition tribunals are expected to deliver judgements in the coming days, many political observers are of the opinion that Kano might be the exceptional ruling but only time will tell as attention shifts to Lagos, Delta, Kaduna, Rivers and Nasarawa, among others in the coming days.