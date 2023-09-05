Guber Election: INEC Redeploys 2 RECs

…Appoints Olumekun Chair IVEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed two of its Resident National Electoral Commissioners (RECs), in preparation for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Also, the commission appointed Sam Olumekun, a National Commissioner, as Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC).

He replaced Festus Okoye whose tenure tenure expired in June.

INEC in a statement by Olumekun, disclosed that the two redeployed RECs are Obo Effanga, who moved from Edo to Bayelsa State where governorship will be held, and Prof. Ayobami Salami REC, Lagos, is now REC Ekiti State.

“The two states are among those without RECs following the end of the tenure of the last holders of the offices,” the statement explained.

Olumekun also disclosed that INEC will begin distribution of of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) for registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5 this year.

“The current exercise only covers the three states where governorship elections will hold on Saturday 11th November 2023.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.

“In addition, the commission has created other designated centres with a large number of uncollected PVCs.

“The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the three states,” he added.

He stated that the collection will be held on weekdays (Monday – Friday) from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm, “for a period of four weeks from 11th September – 9th October 2023.

“The Commission once again enjoins all political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns.”