Guber Election A Sham – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State was the worst conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the history of elections in the country.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the election fell short of the expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election.

INEC declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election But the PDP said that the election was characterised by vote buying, accusing the APC of using the apparatus of government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people.

“This devious practice by the APC was rampant and pervasive because the APC have utterly impoverished Nigerians and turned poverty into a weapon of mass subjugation which enabled it to manipulate the election and its outcome,” PDP said.

The party called the attention of Nigerians and the international community to what it described as ‘reprehensible practice by the APC,’ demanding that a serious action be taken to stem such if Nigeria’s democracy must survive.

The PDP also said it is conducting detailed review of the election and will “take appropriate action in the defence of our democracy.”

